Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 12,500 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 244,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,955,000 after buying an additional 130,880 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total value of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

TTWO traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $161.95. 1,347,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,642. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.78 and a 1 year high of $164.85.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

