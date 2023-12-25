Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 19,100 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $259,080,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Workday by 133.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,251,708 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,464,000 after purchasing an additional 716,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.57. 1,178,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,838. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.85 and a 1 year high of $279.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $239.88 and a 200 day moving average of $231.99. The stock has a market cap of $71.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,135.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total value of $29,995,241.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,124,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,213,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.88, for a total transaction of $29,995,241.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,124,000 shares in the company, valued at $311,213,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.52, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,867,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $35,530,277 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

