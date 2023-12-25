Rheos Capital Works Inc. Sells 62,400 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. decreased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 21.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 232,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,400 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up approximately 1.2% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $20,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,982,655 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,936,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,899 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,466,898 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSM shares. StockNews.com raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,566,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,769,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.75. The stock has a market cap of $534.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $72.84 and a 1-year high of $110.69.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5415 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

Featured Articles

