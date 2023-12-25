Rheos Capital Works Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. reduced its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. owned about 0.08% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $9,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after buying an additional 394,442 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,869,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,787,000 after buying an additional 623,216 shares in the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

NASDAQ LSCC traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.16. 907,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,667. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.88. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $51.96 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.59% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $1,168,673.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,164.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $323,109.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares in the company, valued at $43,921,573.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 20,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total value of $1,168,673.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,766 shares of company stock valued at $4,782,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

