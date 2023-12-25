Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RELL

Richardson Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.79. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.10 million. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Insider Transactions at Richardson Electronics

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.79 per share, with a total value of $58,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RELL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 240.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 815,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,449,000 after purchasing an additional 575,993 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter valued at $7,786,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 2,466.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 360,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,679,000 after acquiring an additional 345,974 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 1,905.1% in the second quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 233,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 221,831 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 36.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 665,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 176,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.