Riverview Trust Co Has $151,000 Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 330.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 497.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEMG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,097,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,677. The stock has a market cap of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.57 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

