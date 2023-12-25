Riverview Trust Co Makes New $135,000 Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 1,352.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 11,892 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDQ traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.70. 421,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

