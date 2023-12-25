Riverview Trust Co Purchases 465 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 209.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.90.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $205.64. 1,889,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,803,026. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $217.22. The company has a market cap of $135.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 53.53%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

