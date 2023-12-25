Riverview Trust Co Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Copart were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $39.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Argus started coverage on Copart in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Copart from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Copart

In other Copart news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $7,310,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,200 shares of company stock worth $14,462,663 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CPRT traded up $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.81. 2,702,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,208. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.72 and a 12 month high of $51.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.20.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Stories

