Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 112 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,862,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.28. 329,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,712. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $135.63 and a fifty-two week high of $190.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.56.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEO. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.93) to GBX 2,950 ($37.31) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

