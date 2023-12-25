Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Tower comprises approximately 1.7% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on AMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower Trading Up 0.4 %

American Tower stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,106,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,817. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The firm has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.52 and a 200 day moving average of $185.62.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 444.44%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

