Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 11,497 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 81,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.55. The company had a trading volume of 26,740,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,595,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.27.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 16.26% and a negative net margin of 9.29%. AT&T’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on T

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.