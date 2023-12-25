Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after buying an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after buying an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DD shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.53. 3,156,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,011,698. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.80 and a fifty-two week high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

