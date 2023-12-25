Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.9% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.17. The company had a trading volume of 2,957,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,918,818. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.81 and a 200 day moving average of $75.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.