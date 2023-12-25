Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,625 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for approximately 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,069,270,000 after purchasing an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,176,768,000 after purchasing an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,428,078,000 after purchasing an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,620,408,000 after purchasing an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,311.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,571 shares of company stock valued at $57,047,399 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Intuit from $575.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.67.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $624.07. The company had a trading volume of 820,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,915. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $550.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $516.51. The stock has a market cap of $174.70 billion, a PE ratio of 68.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $627.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

