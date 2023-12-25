Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Take-Two Interactive Software comprises 1.5% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.80, for a total transaction of $100,676.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,650,970.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.40, for a total transaction of $38,161.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,905 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,488 shares of company stock worth $4,966,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:TTWO traded up $1.56 on Monday, hitting $161.95. 1,347,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,642. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.78 and a 52 week high of $164.85. The company has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.75.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($4.22). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 27.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

