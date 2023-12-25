Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $904,000 Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $195,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $20,110,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.2% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,387,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,405,294. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.12. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.