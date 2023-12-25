Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after buying an additional 5,917,963 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after buying an additional 1,447,861 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after buying an additional 430,869 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $14.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.04. 46,666,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,606,562. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $164.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.75. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.94.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

