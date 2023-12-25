Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 1.8% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.65. 4,065,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,209,622. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.05 and a 12-month high of $36.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.05.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

