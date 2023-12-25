Romano Brothers AND Company Has $547,000 Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Romano Brothers AND Company lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 67.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,636 shares during the quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.66. 4,109,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,880,911. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.87 and a 1-year high of $88.29. The firm has a market cap of $99.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GILD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. HSBC started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

