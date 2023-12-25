Romano Brothers AND Company Invests $250,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total value of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.95.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,863. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.57. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $315.02 and a fifty-two week high of $458.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

