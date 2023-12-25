Royal Bank of Canada Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$5.50

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

ATH has been the topic of a number of other reports. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Athabasca Oil from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Desjardins upgraded Athabasca Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$4.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. TD Securities upped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Athabasca Oil from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Athabasca Oil Stock Down 0.5 %

TSE:ATH opened at C$4.18 on Thursday. Athabasca Oil has a 1 year low of C$2.14 and a 1 year high of C$4.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.69.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$379.24 million during the quarter. Athabasca Oil had a net margin of 35.44% and a return on equity of 29.37%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athabasca Oil will post 0.4767981 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates through Thermal Oil and Light Oil segments. Its principal properties are in the Greater Placid and Greater Kaybob areas near the Town of Fox Creek in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone projects located in the Athabasca region of northeastern Alberta.

