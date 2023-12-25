Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Price Target Increased to $142.00 by Analysts at Argus

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Argus from $95.00 to $142.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $139.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $116.64.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 0.9 %

RCL stock opened at $128.21 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $128.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07 and a beta of 2.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,044,691.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,597,185. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 315,234 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $37,887,974.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,852,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,044,691.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,009 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,890 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 494.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

