Royal Fund Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,711 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,745,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,792 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 97,811.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,105,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102,568 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,428,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $376,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,574 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 594.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,805,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 223.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. KeyCorp increased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.41.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares in the company, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.34, for a total value of $581,524.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,883.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,718 shares of company stock worth $2,472,931. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Price Performance

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.37 on Monday, reaching $161.84. 745,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,195,267. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.36 and a 12 month high of $173.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.