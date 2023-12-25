Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,867 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.1 %

SBUX traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.28. 6,361,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589,788. The stock has a market cap of $108.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.70 and a 200 day moving average of $98.09. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $89.21 and a 52 week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.