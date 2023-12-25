Royal Fund Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 2.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $15,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,181,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,640,000 after buying an additional 209,499 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,770,000 after buying an additional 3,264,677 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,614,000 after buying an additional 781,940 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 517,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,591,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 432,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,056,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VDC traded up $1.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $188.96. 181,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,869. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.91. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $172.75 and a 12-month high of $201.65.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

