Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 359,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 196,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $82.99. 1,285,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,069,987. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.82 and a 52 week high of $83.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.80.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

