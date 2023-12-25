Royal Fund Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $248.38. 171,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,302. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.41. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $251.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

