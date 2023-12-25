Royal Fund Management LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,550 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.73. 12,184,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,848,730. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.29 and a twelve month high of $75.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

