Royal Fund Management LLC Has $11.67 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Royal Fund Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,232 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $11,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,266. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.66. The stock has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $75.56.

Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

