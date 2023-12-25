Royal Fund Management LLC Has $14.89 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for 1.9% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $14,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $483.61. The company had a trading volume of 395,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,590. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $447.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $438.44. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $310.00 and a 1-year high of $486.33.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

