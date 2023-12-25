Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.08 Million Stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGHY. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 675.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 808,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,534,000 after buying an additional 704,416 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.6% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 603,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after purchasing an additional 197,470 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 142,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 110,398 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 133.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 106,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,269,000.

Get Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. The company had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,224. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.13. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

About Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF

The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.