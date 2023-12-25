Royal Fund Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 60.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $685.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.67, for a total value of $1,276,131.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,841,999.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,606,446.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,723 shares of company stock worth $15,336,032 in the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research stock traded up $3.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $779.99. 525,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195,098. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $399.29 and a twelve month high of $784.10. The company has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $682.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $660.74.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

