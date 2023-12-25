Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.92. The stock had a trading volume of 785,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $71.47. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.82 and a one year high of $78.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

