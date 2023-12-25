Royal Fund Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVE stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $172.75. 550,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,005. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $174.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $161.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

