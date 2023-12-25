Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 11,144 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 3.3% in the third quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.2% during the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sysco by 26.4% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY remained flat at $73.53 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,247,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.70.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.34%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

