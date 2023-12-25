Royal Fund Management LLC Purchases 24,581 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF makes up about 1.1% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.78% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $8,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYJ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $1,434,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $113.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,390 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.90. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

