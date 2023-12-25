Royal Fund Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,949 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 160.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 277.5% during the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,925,912 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.60.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $291.70. 1,700,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,940. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $279.90. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $245.73 and a twelve month high of $299.35. The company has a market capitalization of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.80%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

