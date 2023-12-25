Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 1,257 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.86. 1,927,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,964. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average is $91.08.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.82.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

