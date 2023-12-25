Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,762. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $171.36 and a 52-week high of $217.16. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.64.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.