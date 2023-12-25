Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 2,781 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 accounts for 1.4% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $10,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONE. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:VONE traded up $0.23 on Monday, reaching $216.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,762. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52-week low of $171.36 and a 52-week high of $217.16. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.64.
The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
