Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 332 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Royal Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,211.2% during the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 82,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 76,328 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 87,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,401,000 after buying an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,392,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632,330. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.13.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

