Royal Fund Management LLC Sells 989 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Royal Fund Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Royal Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $21,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGK traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $259.16. 354,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,874. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $243.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.72. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $167.66 and a twelve month high of $261.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.