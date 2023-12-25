Royal Fund Management LLC Trims Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Royal Fund Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $156.37. The company had a trading volume of 191,313 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $147.30 and a 200 day moving average of $144.77. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

