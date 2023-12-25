RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,335 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in RTX by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. raised its position in RTX by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.23. 9,769,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $84.31.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. UBS Group downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays cut shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

