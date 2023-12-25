RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

RTX stock opened at $83.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Melius cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 11th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

