Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) PT Raised to C$56.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$48.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RUS. National Bank Financial upgraded Russel Metals from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. National Bankshares upgraded Russel Metals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$43.00 to C$46.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Russel Metals from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.36.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUS

Russel Metals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of RUS opened at C$44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 3.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$38.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.00. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$27.95 and a 52 week high of C$45.44.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.12 billion. Russel Metals had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 6.05%. On average, analysts predict that Russel Metals will post 3.9656388 earnings per share for the current year.

Russel Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 28th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Insider Activity at Russel Metals

In related news, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. In related news, Senior Officer Daniel Bailey sold 1,400 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.37, for a total transaction of C$62,118.00. Also, Director William Michael O’reilly sold 1,100 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.01, for a total value of C$49,513.97. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Russel Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in Canada and the United States. It operates through Metals Service Centers, Energy Field Stores, and Steel Distributors segments. The Metal Service Centers segment operates a network of metals service centers, which provide metal products in range of sizes, shapes, and specifications, including carbon hot rolled and cold finished steel, pipe and tubular, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.