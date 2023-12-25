S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies accounts for approximately 1.4% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of A traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $139.57. 1,204,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,075. The firm has a market cap of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.78. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.80 and a 12-month high of $159.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,806,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henrik Ancher-Jensen sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.36, for a total value of $3,643,157.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,415,253.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 62,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $8,120,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,806,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,049 shares of company stock valued at $12,328,032. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on A. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.47.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

