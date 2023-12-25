S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,993 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for 2.7% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 28,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 272.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 21,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NEE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,231,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $122.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.60. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $86.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.21 per share, with a total value of $74,991,056.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

