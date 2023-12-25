S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 7,789 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after buying an additional 3,104,282 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Trading Up 1.5 %

RTX stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,769,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,816,245. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank cut shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group cut RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

