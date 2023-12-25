S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC decreased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $513,000. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $272.84. The stock had a trading volume of 756,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,477. The business’s 50 day moving average is $273.13 and its 200-day moving average is $285.06. The company has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.63 and a 52 week high of $320.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $264.42 per share, with a total value of $2,908,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,339,354.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $317.42.

Get Our Latest Research Report on APD

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.